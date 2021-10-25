Billy Ray Hughes Jr.

Funeral services for Billy Ray Hughes Jr., 50, will be held Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hughes passed away Oct. 24.

Born June 18, 1971 in Conway, he was a son of Billy Ray Hughes Sr. and the late Helen Faye Ammons Hughes.

Billy Ray was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend to all. His infectious smile and love for people afforded him many lifelong friendships.

He loved fishing and enjoyed woodworking. Bill had a very generous heart and will be remembered for always being willing to help those in need.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his father, Billy Ray Hughes Sr.; one daughter, Olivia Hughes; one sister, Lynn H. Fox (Tom); one niece, Kaitlyn Fox; along with other family and friends who will miss him.

The family will receive friends Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services.

Memorial may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 500 Conway, SC 29526 or 1029 Third Ave. Conway, SC 29526.

