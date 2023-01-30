Billy Ray Herring
Funeral services for Billy Ray Herring, 61, will be held Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allan Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Herring passed away Jan. 25 at his residence.
Born Aug. 2, 1961 in Conway, he was a son of Willie Sherwood Herring and the late Shirley Mae Sellers.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brothers David, John Wayne and Michael Sherwood Herring.
Billy was a loving son, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his father, Mr. Herring is survived by his sister, Brenda Vawter (Arnie); one niece; four nephews and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.