Billy Randall Jones
A graveside service for Billy Randall Jones, 65, will be held Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in Antioch UMC Cemetery.
Mr. Jones passed away Dec. 22 in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Born March 17, 1957 in Conway, he was a son of the late Robert Billy Jones and Mary Frances Cooper Jones.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Thomas Dale “Tommy” Jones; and nephew, Thomas Dale Jones Jr.
Billy Randall loved to hunt and was an avid farmer who loved his tractor. He wasn’t afraid of a hard days work and helping others in need.
Mr. Jones is survived by his four children; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel “Sammy” Lamar Jones; and his sister, Patricia Thompkins (Mark), along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.