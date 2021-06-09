William “Billy” Kenneth Martin
Funeral services for William “Billy” Kenneth Martin, 77, will be held June 11 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church with entombment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Timmy Hodge and the Rev. Marty Cox will be officiating the services.
Mr. Martin, of Aynor, passed away at his residence June 9.
Mr. Billy is the husband of Doretha Johnson Rabon Martin and the son of the late Clyde and Sulena Thompson Martin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Ann Martin.
Mr. Martin was a member of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church where he loved worshiping the Lord. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a Shriner, member of the Jordanville Masonic Lodge, and VFW. Mr. Billy was an avid deer hunter.
Surviving Mr. Billy are one stepson, Ernest Rabon (Helen); two daughters, Tara Posey (Eddie) and Dawn Baker; five grandchildren, Lyndsey Posey, Austin Martin, Jacee Baker, Leigh Rabon (Summer) and Audrey Holmes (Frankie); three great-grandchildren: Katie Holmes, Maeleigh Rabon, and Jack Rabon; one brother: Phil Martin (Terry).
Visitation for Mr. Martin will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 10 in Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
The Martin Family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor.
