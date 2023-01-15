Billy Lee Suggs
Funeral services for Billy Lee Suggs, 87, will be held Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. in Loris First Baptist Church with LeVerne Ward, the Rev. Bruce Adams and the Rev. Kyle Powell officiating.
Mr. Suggs passed away Jan. 13 in McLeod Loris Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Born June 19, 1935 on the Suggs family farm in Loris, he was a son of the late Thelbert R. Suggs and Lillian Bell Suggs. He was predeceased by three brothers, James H. Suggs, Dr. T.R. Suggs and Charlie T. Suggs; and one sister, Zonnie M. Suggs.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Maxilene Strickland Suggs; three children, Sandra Suggs Cartrette (Stevie) of Conway, Vanessa Leigh Suggs of Conway and Billy Lee “Scooter” Suggs II of Loris; two grandsons, Russell Pigg (Gessie) of Conway and Stephen Cartrette (Anna) of North Myrtle Beach; two great-granddaughters, Savannah Pigg of Conway and Anastyn Cartrette of North Myrtle Beach; brothers, Denzel Suggs (Karen) of Loris and Dennis Suggs (Nancy) of West Columbia; sisters, Jean Clemmons of Myrtle Beach and Vonda Engelhardt of Gretna, La.; and his favorite little Sport, Kiara Aaliyah Strickland of Tabor City, N.C.
Mr. Suggs was a veteran of the US Army Reserves where he served honorably for six years. He worked at Atlantic Tobacco Company and Horry Auto Sales, and he sold insurance. He was the owner of Suggs Ford in Loris. Mr. Suggs also spent 42 years selling thousands of vehicles at Bell & Bell GMC with a client list of more than 500 loyal customers. He could talk anyone’s ear off talking about any model of vehicle, and he loved using all kinds of tools to build and remodel things.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.com or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
