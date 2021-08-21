Billy Joe Spivey
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Billy Joe Spivey, 76, will be held Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m. in Grand Strand Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie M. Young and the Rev. Doug Smith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Spivey, commonly known as Smokey, of Myrtle Beach passed away peacefully Aug. 19 at his family farm, surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 29, 1944 in Galivants Ferry, he was the son of the late James Doc and Ida Belle Barnhill Spivey. Mr. Spivey was a member of Grand Strand Baptist Church. He served in U.S. Army National Guard for 12 years and retired from SC Electric and Gas Co. after 30 years. Mr. Spivey enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Ida Jane Gore and Armyliss Watts; and five brothers, Lloyd Spivey, Willie Spivey, Larue Spivey, Ashley Spivey and Johnny Spivey.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Brenda Inman Spivey (Brenda’s Golden Needle) of Myrtle Beach; a daughter, Wendy Shelley (Kent) of Loris; a son, Derrick Spivey (Pam) of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Aaron Shelley (Taffney) of Loris, Brooke Hucks (Michael) of Conway, and Travis Spivey of Myrtle Beach; one great-grandson, Asher Shelley; a great-granddaughter on the way, Kenley Grace Shelley; and a brother, Terry Spivey (Kathy) of Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Spivey’s memory to Grand Strand Baptist Church, Missions (Billy Joe Spivey), 350 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.