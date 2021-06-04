Billie Joe Martin
Funeral services for Billie Joe Martin, 39, will be held June 9 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Wilson officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Martin passed away June 3 at his residence.
Born Aug. 28, 1981 in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of Willie Joe Martin and Cecelia Jane Milligan Kleinstuber (William).
Billie Joe was a loving son, father, brother, fiancé and friend, who loved spending time with his daughters and family. He enjoyed going to the Ekklesia Church and serving his Lord and Savior. In his spare time he liked to play sports, especially softball and baseball, ride four wheelers and fish. His passion was riding his dirt bikes. Billie Joe took pride in his detailing business “Sparkle an Shine”.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Amanda Ammons; children, Brilee Jaiden Martin of Conway and Carlee Causey, who called him “Dee Dad”, of Myrtle Beach; siblings, Rodney Wayne Martin of Myrtle Beach, Cindy Jane Strickland of Florida and Clyde Edwin Strickland (Sheila) of Conway, and many other family and friends who will miss him..
The family will receive friends June 8 in Watson Funeral Services from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
