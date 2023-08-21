Billy Joe Marlowe
Funeral services for Billy Joe Marlowe, 85, will be held Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Hord officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery on Old Reaves Ferry Road.
Mr. Marlowe, of Conway, went to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 19 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Conway, Mr. Marlowe was the son of the late Cordie and Carrie Smith Marlowe.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Marilyn Farr, Eloise Coleman and Carolyn Lewis Kraft; nephews, Randy, David and Rocky.
Billy Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and playing golf, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Marlowe was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed building things, especially helping his son build a garage.
Billy Joe worked with Coca-Cola Bottling Company for thirty years, before retiring and he also served in the Army Reserves. After retiring from Coca-Cola, he worked eleven years with The Horry County Solid Waste Authority.
Because of Mr. Marlowe’s love and passion for children, he spent many years coaching baseball.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Linda Bratcher Marlowe; sons, Billy Joe “Joey” Marlowe Jr. of Nashville, Tenn., and James Eric Marlowe (Michele) of Longs; two grandchildren, Allison Marie Marlowe and Macey Elizabeth Marlowe; nephews and nieces, Duane, Darrell, David, Lori, Nancy, Lynn, Teresa, Archie, Trina, Patty, Paul, Steve, Wesley, Denise, Ricky, Paula, Dion, Ken, Diane and Lisa, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
