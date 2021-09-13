Billy Joe Clontz
MYRTLE BEACH-A funeral service for Billy Joe Clontz, 84, will be held Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach. Friends may call between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Goldfinch Funeral Home Carolina Forest Chapel.
Mr. Clontz, of Myrtle Beach, passed away at home Sept. 11 after an illness.
He was the sixth of Mallie and Vera Hall Clontz' 14 children. Born June 22, 1937 in Haywood County, N.C., he was a 62-year resident of Myrtle Beach.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Rosalyn Eldridge Clontz; his son, Kevin Eldridge Clontz; his infant daughter, Dona Lane Clontz; and his son-in-law, Jimmy McKnight of Myrtle Beach.
He was also predeceased by brothers, Mallie Clontz Jr, Clyde Clontz and Gerald Clontz; and sisters, Mildred Clontz Stillwell, Martha Clontz Rochester, Frances Clontz Herman, Mary Clontz Bollick Mayberry of Hickory, N.C., and Becky Clontz Mull of High Point, N.C.
He is survived by daughters, Danna Clontz McKnight of Myrtle Beach, Christy Clontz Bell (Brian) of Austin, Texas, Neva Clontz Campbell (Josh) of Myrtle Beach; and daughter-in-law, Tish Clontz of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Amelia McKnight Velasquez (Sammy), Olivia McKnight and Zoe Campbell of Myrtle Beach, Sydney Bell, Keenan Bell and Bella Campbell of Austin, Texas, and Gage Clontz of Rock Hill. He also leaves behind brothers, Donald (Libby) Clontz of High Point, N.C., David (Karen) Clontz of Moncks Corner, Judy Clontz Moir of Irmo, Janice Clontz (Roddy) Bean of Hickory, N.C., Linda Clontz (Steve) Cole of Montgomery, Ala., and brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Bonnie Eldridge of Myrtle Beach.
After graduating from high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years as a Special Operations Intelligence Analyst. After the Air Force, he came to Myrtle Beach, where he spent 62 years.
Bill was a part of the NC National Guard before the Air Force, and retired as a Lt Col from the SC Army National Guard. He served a total of 37 years of military service to his country.
He joined the Myrtle Beach Volunteer Fire Department in 1964, was later named chief of the volunteers. He went on to build the Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, where he served as chief for 25 years.
Bill worked for the US Postal Service in Myrtle Beach for 27 years. He had many jobs and responsibilities in his postal career. He worked as growth coordinate manager, and as postmaster for a year at North Myrtle Beach.
He attended USC Coastal Carolina 1961-1963. In that time, he served as student body president for two years, with his beloved, Rosalyn, as vice president.
Bill loved music, animals and kids. He enjoyed fishing, singing, playing guitar, building model airplanes and telling stories.
He was a Christian and an active member of First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach for 60 years. He loved and served his family, his community and his country. He was a hero.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1367, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 3316 Bee Caves Road, #A, Austin, Texas 78746 or fightcf.cff.org/goto/keenanscamp because his grandson, Keenan Bell, has CF.
