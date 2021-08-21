Billy James Hardee
LONGS-Graveside services for Billy James Hardee, 77, will be held Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. in Carter Cemetery with Pastor Roger Black officiating.
Mr. Hardee passed away Aug. 19 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born July 1, 1944 in Loris, he was the son of the late Bill Haynes Hardee and the late Ina Mae Nealy Hardee. Mr. Hardee was a retired automobile mechanic, a past member of Loris Lodge #205 A.F.M., and a longtime member of Springfield Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Barnhill Hardee of Longs; two daughters, Renee Hardee Slomka of Longs and Debra Hardee Todd and her husband, Timmy of Loris; five loving grandchildren, Alexis Slomka, Caleb Slomka, Ryan Todd, Kayla Rabon and her husband Jacob, and Colby Todd; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Causey of Darlington.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardee was predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Causey.
The family will receive friends from 2:15 p.m. until the time of the service at Carter Cemetery and then again immediately following the graveside service.
Please sign Mr. Hardee’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
