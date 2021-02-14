Billy W. Hughes
Graveside services for Billy W. Hughes, 82, will be held Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating.
Mr. Hughes, husband of Alma Mishoe Hughes, passed away Feb. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 9, 1938, he was a son of the late James Murray and Minnie Lee Barnhill Hughes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was predeceased by two bothers, Donald and Bo Hughes; and two sisters, Carolyn Baxley and Marvidean Frye. He was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church.
Mr. Hughes will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. In addition to his wife, Alma Mishoe Hughes of the home, he is survived by two daughters, Pamela Hughes Johnson (Bradley) and Tabatha Lambert (Heath); four grandchildren, Megan Johnson Hucks, Hunter Johnson, Avery Lambert and Gavin Lambert; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Annabella Hucks; one brother, Glenny Hughes; and one sister, Bernice Bryant.
Please remember to wear your mask and practice all social distancing guidelines. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
