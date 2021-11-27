Billy Elbert Alford

A graveside service for Billy Elbert Alford, 84, will be held Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Alford passed away Nov. 26 in McLeod Loris Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 13, 1937 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Archie and Sally Johnson Alford.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Julian Wesley Alford; siblings, Evelyn Page, Elma Jane Johnson, Leamon and Jessie Alford.

Billy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a proud American, who loved the USA. Billy enjoyed NASCAR and country music.

Mr. Alford is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Elizabeth Perritt Alford; children, Perritt Alford (Sherry), Kenneth Alford (Cristy) and Irma Alford Skipper (Jesse); siblings, Lester Alford and Wayne Alford (Frances); daughter-in-law, Pamela Alford; nine grandchildren, Franklin Courtney Alford, Jessie Isabella Alford, Morgan Alford, Brandon Alford, Ethan Alford, Kolby Alford, Kensley Alford, Gage Alford and Kyndall Skipper; three great-grandchildren, Drake Alford, Brently Alford and Connor Alford, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.