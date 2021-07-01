Billy Lenneau Edwards
A memorial service for Billy Lenneau Edwards, 77, will be held July 2 at 5 p.m. at his son Edwin’s home.
Mr. Edwards passed away June 29 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 30, 1943 in Nichols, he was a son of the late Allard Lenneau Edwards and Lois Willoughby Hucks.
Billy enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jackie Edwards; children, Christopher Edwards and Edwin Edwards; siblings, Mike Edwards, Ronnie Mancill and Laura Mancill; a grandchild, Haley Edwards; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
