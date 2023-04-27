Billy E. Jordan
LORIS-Funeral services for Billy E. Jordan, 75, will be held April 29 at 4 p.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Jon Johnson, the Rev. Donald Tillman and the Rev. Dr. Jerry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jordan passed away April 25.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late H.B. and Roeshell Burnette Jordan. He was a member of Cane Branch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and chairman of the deacons. He was the former music director and adult choir leader. Mr. Jordan also served as chairman of the cemetery committee. He was a US Army veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne during Vietnam. Mr. Jordan was a graduate of Green Sea High School and attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Mr. Jordan was a former member of the chain crew for the Loris High School football team for more than 30 years. He was a former volunteer coach at the Loris Recreation Department for many years. Mr. Jordan was a member of the Horry Loris Farm Bureau and had served on its Board of Directors. He was also a member of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Forestry Committee and Finance Committee. Prior to retirement, Mr. Jordan was employed by Squires Timber and Sellers Timber. He was a former member and past president of the Loris Civitan Club.
Surviving are his wife of almost 53 years, Wanda Gerald Jordan of Loris; one son, Kip Jordan (Joy) of Loris; one daughter, Desiree Day (Brandon) of Loris; five grandchildren, Caleb Jordan of Washington, DC, and Rachel Jordan, Carrie Jordan, McCallie Day and Hayden Day of Loris; one brother, Jerry Jordan (Sandra) of Loris; three sisters, Hilda Edge and Maxine Tyler (Mitchell) of Conway and his twin Betty Edge (Charles) of Loris; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Jordan of Conway and Vivian Jordan of Loris.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Cane Branch Baptist Church Music Fund, 760 Cane Branch Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
