Billy Arthur Fletcher
Funeral services for Billy Arthur Fletcher, 79, will be held March 21 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Randy Helms officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Fletcher passed away March 17.
He was born Sept. 25, 1942 in Laurens County and was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church. He was a faithful servant to God, whom he loved dearly.
He was owner and operator of Fletcher Construction and was a generous person. He was also a loving person, especially to his wife and children. He loved to fish and be out on the water. He believed in treating everyone fairly. Everyone who met him loved him.
Mr. Fletcher was predeceased by his mother, Lydia Hanback Fletcher; and a brother, Jack Fletcher.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Helen Bruce Fletcher; two sons, Joey Fletcher (Carolyn) of Calabash, N.C., and William Todd Schaller of Conway; two daughters, Sonya Joe Schaller and Christy Nakatia Fletcher of Conway; seven grandchildren, Chris, Jay, Amanda, Alex, Brad, Bethany and Joshua; one great-grandchild; a brother, Eugene Perkins of Calabash, N.C.; and two sisters, Shirley Fletcher Pascall of Tennessee and Hazel White of Georgia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service
