MYRTLE BEACH—Billie N. McLain, 90, died at Myrtle Beach Manor Assisted Living surrounded by her family.
She was born July 15, 1929 in High Point, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William and Hattie Newton.
She is also predeceased by husband Alfred Lee McLain, sister Ann Paisley and grandson Brad Lee Jones.
Billie McLain was a faithful member of Surfside United Methodist Church where she was a volunteer in the church office for many years. She had a passion for serving with Jason’s House and worked with the program from its start up. This is the first year since Jason’s House began that she was unable to serve.
Billie believed strongly in the work they do for families.
Her other love outside of her family was bowling. Billie was an accomplished bowler, besides many awards she was also inducted in to the S.C. Bowling Hall of Fame. She bowled for more than 50 years, only stopped bowling a year and a half ago due to health reasons. She enjoyed sharing the sport with her family and friends.
Billie bowled on a league twice a week and had the best time having lunch with her bowling friends each week. Her bowling motto was “Life is not worth living if I can’t bowl.”
Billie was also creative. In her younger years, she cross-stitched, made jewelry and gift cards. “Why buy it when you can make it.”
She is survived by daughters Karen Jones Schendel (Jim) and Luanne Molony (Tim); brother William Newton (Mary); granddaughters Michelle Jones Kirkley (James) and Darby Molony; great-grandchildren Kayla Heaster (Zack), McLain Kirkley, Jacob Kirkley and Bella Jones; cousin Linda Lambe and numerous nieces, nephews and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Nov. 10 at Surfside United Methodist Church with the family greeting friends following the service at the church.
Send donations in her honor to Jason’s House c/o Surfside United Methodist Church or Homestead Hospice can be mailed to Hope Foundation 10888 Crab Apple Road, Roswell, GA 30075.
