Billie Joyce Martin
Funeral services for Billie Joyce Graham Martin, 77, will be held June 24 at 3 p.m. in the Watson Funeral Services Chapel, 2300 U.S. 378 Conway.
Mrs. Martin went to be with the Lord June 21.
Born July 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Van Washington Graham Sr. and Letha Rabon Graham.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family. She adored her grandchildren and always encouraged and supported them in all their many passions. She enjoyed working as a CPA secretary for many years and made lifelong friends in doing so. She enjoyed cooking and reading, and was a wizard at solving cryptic crossword puzzles.
Joyce was very knowledgeable and was always a quick source for answers. She loved hummingbirds, old country songs, and her morning coffee. She loved having her family together and making family traditions. She was honest, and she inspired us. She was loved and will be missed by so many.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Moses W. “Bobby” Martin; her daughter, Angela Joyce Martin Hunter; and siblings, Lonnie Graham, Ralph Graham, Laura Brickhouse and Wendell Graham.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ritchie W. Martin (Teresa); son-in-law, Glenn Hunter; grandchildren, Josh and Jess Martin, Matt and Mike Hunter; siblings, Kenneth Graham (Debbie), Earl Graham (Patsy), Mildred Skipper (Lamar), Erva Lee Hilburn (Dennis); and many more loving family members.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Joyce will be laid to rest in Westside Memorial Gardens.
watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory is serving the family.
