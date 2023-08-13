Billie Jean Thompson
Funeral services for Billie Thompson, 88, will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Oaky Landers.
Mrs. Thompson entered into eternal rest, surrounded by her beloved daughters on Aug. 12.
Born in Conway on Feb. 11, 1935, she was the daughter of Mary Louise Lewis and Clarence W. Moore.
She was preceded in death by a group of tightknit sisters, with whom she shared special bonds: Mary Frances “Mammy” Lewis, Willa Mae “Pie” Richardson and Peggy Lou Williams.
She married Charles Ringnald Thompson Jr. on Jan. 25, 1954, and they were married until he passed away in 2005.
Billie cherished time with her loved ones and had three daughters she loved dearly: Vicki Thompson Smith (married to the late Craig Smith) and Sonia Thompson Cargill (married to Todd Cargill). Her youngest daughter, Cathy Thompson (formerly married to Dave Moen), preceded her in death.
Her grandchildren include Kimberly Smith, Christopher Smith (married to Ashley Smith), Alli Cargill, Madison Moen Ashton (married to Gage Ashton) and McKenna Moen.
She was also a proud great-grandmother to Grace Fortner and Sunnie Ashton. She leaves behind her best buddy and niece, Frances Earl King (married to the late Mike King), along with many other treasured family members.
Billie was the family’s matriarch, their fearless leader. She passed on all of her best characteristics to her family and she wouldn’t hesitate to let anyone know. She taught them how to be brave and to speak their minds with confidence, always lending them her strength. She has led by example, teaching her family to be compassionate and to relish life’s simple things. Eternal optimism, spot-on humor and loving fiercely were trademarks of hers that were never taken for granted.
Billie was raised in Conway and, from the age of five, started playing the piano in church. Music was very much a part of her and she never failed to find a reason to sing or play the organ. She was an entertainer and was vivacious up until her last days. Her songs, along with her endless encouragement, make the void of her loss more difficult.
Billie was very active with her social media community, even at the of age 88, and was lovingly referred to as the “Coffee Queen” by her Facebook friends and followers. She would often share inspirational and uplifting posts, with her morning coffee, hence, “Coffee Talk,” was born.
It must be noted that Billie adored her “Coffee Talk” family and looked forward to her correspondences with them. Encouraging her friends in their journeys gave her true happiness.
Although Billie is no longer with her family and friends on earth, they have no doubt her spirit will remain within each of them. They will surely be reminded of her when they’re scrolling through Facebook, when they hear a beautiful hymn on the organ and even, believe it or not, when they see a chicken. Her life was so full and her blessings were so plentiful that, ultimately, that abundance and joy have flowed over into the lives of all of her family. Their cups are as full as hers was and they will use those cups to toast Billie, and the love she has given them, for the rest of their days.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home. The graveside committal will immediately follow the service in Hillcrest Cemetery. Anyone who loved Billie is encouraged to attend as they celebrate her life together.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
