Billie Dove Gore
A funeral service for Billie Dove Gore, 91, is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. in First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach. A graveside service will follow in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Billie Dove Gore was born the youngest of five girls Aug. 25, 1930 in Awendaw to Christopher Columbus Gore and Mineola Vereen Gore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Edward Gore Jr., her beloved Billy; four sisters and their husbands, Eunice Blumberg (Joe), Juanita Newell (Les), Rosemary DeGeorge (Carmine), Betty Schulin (Bern); her infant granddaughter, Margaret Nicole Gore; her niece, Dawn Linthicum (Jack); and her nephew, Steve Schulin (Kathy).
Billie Dove worked for Darden Jewelers after graduating from Conway High School. She was chosen as Miss Conway in 1950, but instead of competing in the Miss South Carolina Pageant, she married the love of her life, her beloved Billy. They shared forty-four devoted years together until his unexpected death in 1994. He would have been so proud of how she continued his legacy.
Billie Dove was gracious, refined, soft-spoken and gentle. She had exquisite taste and made a beautiful presence with her fashionable clothing, lovely white hair and delightful hats.
Her family was her primary focus and she worried over and took care of them until the end. She spent a lot of time and went to great lengths to instill important values and character traits in her children. Her home was filled with love, warmth and kindness.
Billie Dove loved spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family. She frequently made food for sick neighbors and Sunday school friends. Her grandchildren particularly requested her fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and homemade biscuits. This delighted her and she always made sure she had something special to eat when she knew they were coming for a visit.
Her church was an important part of her life and she regularly attended First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach. She loved her Adult Workers Sunday School class and rarely missed a Sunday until she became too sick to attend. She enjoyed class dinners, group gatherings and fish fries in friends’ homes.
Billie Dove loved flowers and gardening. She was a lifetime member of the Driftwood Garden Club. The members were dear friends and like family to her. She fed the birds daily and delighted in finding a new species at her feeders. She cherished her garden where she and Billy lovingly created a sanctuary for her family and friends.
Through the years, she deeply loved all animals and lovingly raised many puppies and kittens with her children.
Billie Dove was a warm and loving daughter, sister, mama, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her children, Amanda Earnhardt (Fred) of Wampee, Vicki Lewis (Preston) of Summerville and William E. Gore III (Donna) of Wampee.
Grandchildren include Allison Payne (Derrick) of Goose Creek, Dr. Charles Earnhardt of Orlando, Fla., Audrey Gore (Daniel) of Greenville, Ashley Lower (Todd) of Mount Pleasant, Jennifer Lewis of Mount Pleasant and Miranda Dove Gore of Greenville.
Great-grandchildren include Sloan and Lincoln Payne and Caroline Lower.
Also surviving are her niece, Jane Goodrich (Mike); nephews, Charles Newell (Julie) and Gar Schulin (Kathryn); great-niece, Julia Linthicum; great-nephews, George Schulin, Frank Schulin, Jason AlFord (Erin) and his children, Jennifer and Christopher AlFord, and many cousins.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
The family is grateful for the nurturing care given by Julie Newell while Billie Dove was at the Myrtle Beach Manor.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden St., Charleston, S.C. 29401, or The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, 409 Bay St., North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29582.
