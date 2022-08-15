Billie Cassandra Todd
A service for Billie Cassandra Todd, 37, was held Aug. 1 at Lewis Crematory, 4947 U.S. 17 South Bypass, Myrtle Beach.
The beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, niece and granddaughter passed away July 24. She was born and raised in Conway.
Billie is survived by her husband, Christopher Dewey Todd Sr.; her sons, Christopher Dewey Todd Jr. and Corbin William Todd; her daughter, Brantleigh Rebecca Todd; her parents, Sandra R. Brown and Billy Overcash (Tammy); her sisters, Chrissy Mays (Steve) and Christina Overcash; her maternal grandparents, Ann and Don Hunter; her uncle, Tommy Brown (Sandra), her aunt, Linda Barnes, and a host of cousins and other extended family members.
Billie was predeceased by her son, Talon Christopher Overcash; her stepfather, Larry Townsend; her aunt, Teri Ramsey, who Billie considered her second mom; and her paternal grandparents, Clyde and Helen Overcash.
Billie was kindhearted, always willing to help others. She loved animals, spoke loudly and lived life boldly. She always had at least one of her children with her. They were her greatest source of pride and Billie took being a mom very seriously.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://gofund.me/25bd6934. To leave an online condolence please visit lewiscrematory.com
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
