Bill Skipper
Funeral services for Bill Skipper, 89, will be held Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Kirk Lawton and the Rev. David Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Skipper passed away Jan. 8.
Born in Galivants Ferry, he was a son of the late Emory Lee and Getha Wallace Skipper.
He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and was a former choir member. Mr. Skipper was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and Ocean Lakes Campground, and he was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Janice E. Skipper; three brothers, Joseph Skipper, Richard Skipper and Sammy Skipper; and two sisters, Grace Johnson and Christine Lewis.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin N. Skipper (Tonya) Skipper of Murrells Inlet and Scott Skipper of Conway; three daughters, Sharon Boyd (Rick) and Rose Shaw (Bill) of Conway and Karen Roberts (William) of Galivants Ferry; six grandchildren, Bridget Watson (Derrick), Jason Jordan (Genee'), Jordan Roberts Southern (Darryl), Jessica Roberts Williams (Addison), Holly Skipper and Hannah Skipper; two stepgrandchildren, Nichole Boyd Clemmons (Kevin) and Amanda Boyd; six great-grandchildren, Bailey Jordan, Gabriel Jordan, Hunter Watson, Carter Southern, Cali Southern and Cole Southern; six stepgreat-grandchildren, Nick Mincey, Nolan Anderson, Corbin Clemmons, Nicholas Clemmons, Nate Clemmons and Adalynn Williams; two brothers, Payne Skipper (Gayle) of Galivants Ferry and Parma Lee Skipper (Virginia) of Kansas City, Kansas; two sisters, Mary Squires-Partlow (Mark) and Wanda Jenerette of Galivants Ferry; two sisters-in-law, Wilmina Skipper of Conway, Corlous Skipper and Geraldine Skipper of Galivants Ferry; family friend and caregiver, Leon Myers of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.