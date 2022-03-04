Bill “Beav” Haug Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Bill “Beav” Haug Jr., 59, will be held March 7 at 1 p.m. in Christ the Servant Lutheran Church with the Rev. Hank Corcoran officiating.
Mr. Haug passed away March 2 at his residence.
Born June 3, 1962 in Rhinebeck, N.Y., he was the son of Bill and Betzy Haug. Mr. Haug was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church. He worked as the meat manager at Lowe’s Foods.
Mr. Haug was an avid sports lover, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Coastal Carolina Football. He loved to work out and enjoyed music, especially rock. He also loved to travel to the Great Smoky Mountains.
In addition to his parents of Murrells Inlet, he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Donna Haug; one brother, Tom Haug (Sue) of Staatsburg, NY; his beloved golden retriever and best friend, Ben; his beloved cats, Emmie and Oscar; mother-in-law, JoAnn Miles of Myrtle Beach; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Ross (Mike).
The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation, PO Box 261954, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.