Beverly Skipper
Beverly Skinner, 83, passed away Aug. 18 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Beverly was born in Nichols, where she spent her early childhood with her wonderful parents, Thomas and Nanoline Jones, and her many beloved animals. She and her parents moved to Conway when she was in elementary school, and she lived there until leaving for college.
She attended Columbia College in South Carolina and Scarritt College in Tennessee, graduating with a degree in religious studies. She went on to teach fourth grade for many years and positively impact countless students through her enthusiastic teaching.
She truly was a citizen of the world and loved exploring the globe with her husband of 63 years, Dr. Ballou Skinner, and her children. She loved learning about different cultures and lived in both Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates for several years. During her life, she traveled to all 50 US states, to more than a hundred countries, and to all seven continents during her adventurous life. Her countless adventures included trekking in Nepal, riding an elephant through the highlands of Thailand, camping with indigenous people in the rainforest of Borneo, river rafting in Alaska, and exploring five amazing African countries on safari.
She loved books (of which she read thousands), children (who she met and photographed around the world), and animals (all kinds, but especially cats, who loved her equally). She always pulled for the underdog and always saw the best in everyone she encountered. She was the most selfless person you'd ever meet and would do anything for her children Teresa, Curt and Angela, her daughter-in-law Beccie, her son-in-law Lance, and her beloved grandchildren, Hayden (and soon-to-be granddaughter-in-law Mackenzie), Corinne, Matilda and Ballou.
While Beverly will be truly missed by all who loved her, her wonderful spirit will never be forgotten by her husband, children and grandchildren. The world is truly a much better place because she was here.
A celebration of life will be held with just her immediate family. Donations can be made to Juliet's House Animal Rescue Oulietshouse.org) to support her love for animals in need.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
