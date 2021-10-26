Beverly Peacock Tompkins
Beverly Peacock Tompkins, 80, passed away Oct. 23.
Born in Miami, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Beverly and Pauline Westberry Peacock. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Bell South Telephone in Charlotte, N.C., and Atlanta, Ga. She was predeceased by a son, Tommy Tompkins.
Surviving are one son, Ronald Tompkins of Conway; one daughter, Sheila Ramsey Tompkins of Conway; and four grandchildren, Amanda Brooke Tompkins, Christopher Alan Reed, Christian Cole Tompkins and Madison McKenzie Tompkins.
A memorial service will be held privately.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
