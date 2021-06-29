Beverly Lane Napier
LORIS-Beverly Lane Napier, 58, passed away June 28 at her home in Loris.
Born March 4, 1963 in Chanute, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Creighton Lane and the late Nancy Jackson Lane. Beverly graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in education, and went on to teach for thirty-two years in North Carolina schools before retiring in April of 2017.
She and her husband Marty moved closer to the beach and were fortunate to have spent the past four years “living their dream”. After her retirement, and subsequent move to the beach, she still felt the need to educate our youth and worked tirelessly as a reading intervention teacher at Loris Elementary School. Beverly will be greatly missed by her husband, son, siblings, extended family, and all whose lives she touched in some special way.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-six years, Marty Napier of Loris; son, Michael Napier of Greensboro, N.C.; special sister, Brenda McDonald and her husband Randy of Sumter; two brothers, Joe Lane and his wife Mandy of Sumter, and James Lane and his husband Craig of Wilmington, N.C.; special niece, Nicole and Burke of Wedgefield; three nephews, Justin of Charleston, and Mark and Jay of Wilmington, N.C.; and three furry friends, Gracie, Lexie and Chloe.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Kathy Lane.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Mrs. Napier’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
