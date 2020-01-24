MURRELLS INLET—Beverly Jane (nee Audrain) Robinson, 92, passed away Jan. 17 surrounded by loving family, friends and caretakers.
She was born June 5, 1927, in Miami ,Oklahoma, daughter of the late Elva (L.V.) Seward and Randall Audrain.
She graduated from Miami High School and attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
On Aug. 27, 1947, she married Richard Patrick Robinson Sr., a Navy World War II veteran. Married for 56 years, they made their home in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and later Hillsborough, North Carolina, and finally Murrells Inlet.
Family and friends meant everything to Beverly and she spent her entire life attending to the needs of others. She always saw the best in every person and made the best of every situation.
She made her spiritual home in the Episcopal Church where she volunteered. She also served as a teacher’s aide helping children learn to read.
She loved golf, Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When she moved to South Carolina, she became a fixture on the beach, walking every morning with her posse of friends and her Brittany spaniel, Stoney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack; husband Richard Robinson and son Patrick (Pat) Robinson.
She is survived by daughter Sheila Davis of Murrells Inlet; son Chris Robinson (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; granddaughters Shannon Oakley (James) of Valier, Montana, Caroline Robinson of Los Angeles, California, and Kendall Robinson of New York, New York; great-granddaughters Kristin Sykes of Mebane, North Carolina, and Brittany Perez (Will) of Raleigh, North Carolina; great-great grandchildren Savannah, Sebastian, and Santiago, along with her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank her many caretakers at The Lakes of Litchfield (Mary, Cindy and Beth), Crescent Hospice (Devon and Mona Lisa) and the Embrace Hospice House (Matthew, Veronica, Fuzzy and Shannon).
Memorial services officiated by the Rev. James R. Matthews were held Jan. 19 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church, 8591 Highway 90, Longs, South Carolina 29568.
