MYRTLE BEACH—A memorial service for Betty Zane Troxell White, 67, was held Oct. 13 in Sardinia Presbyterian Church.
White passed away Oct. 4 at Heritage Home in Florence.
She was born Sept. 18, , in Chilhowie, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William Joe Troxell (Bill Joe) and Shirley Ann Frye Troxell. She was a graduate of Conway High School.
White worked at various hotels and resorts at the beach including the Hilton for about seven years, Peppertree By The Sea in Myrtle Beach for about 10 years, and Ocean Drive Beach and Gold Resort for about seven years.
She is survived by sons Luke Andrew Troxell, Matthew Wayne White (Ginger) and William Shane White (Ann-Marie); grandchildren Taylor Elaine White and William Blake White and sister Martha Jane Troxell Doyle.
In addition to both her parents, Zane was preceded in death by brother William Joe (Joel) Troxell Jr.
Memorials or flowers may be sent to Sardinia Presbyterian Church, 1386 Garland Road, New Zion, S.C. 29111
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach served the family.
