MURRELLS INLET—Betty Stetter, 72, beloved wife of Richard Stetter, passed away peacefully on June 13 in South Carolina.
Betty was born on Nov.11, 1947, in Long Island and later moved and spent her formative years in Valley Stream, New York, where she attended Central High School and graduated in 1966.
Betty drove a children’s special needs school bus from 1983-2004 when she retired.
Betty and her husband moved after her retirement to Murrells Inlet and settled into a new home.
Betty’s retirement gave her the opportunity to find her new calling in life which was working with Citizens Against Spousal Abuse (CASA). The work with CASA that Betty did in the community gave her a great sense of purpose and meaning.
Betty has helped many adults and children through her work with CASA by spending countless hours helping provide for those that were in need.
Betty was also a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost, and she taught her children and grandchildren valuable life lessons through the way that she lived her life, through her work and through day to day examples of what love truly means.
Betty is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Stetter. Betty and Rich were more than just a married couple. They were partners and soulmates through many of life’s ups and downs.
She is also survived by her children Richard J. Stetter and wife Thea Stetter of Conway and Robert Stetter and wife Cindy Stetter of Orange, Connecticut; sister Georgene and sister-in-law Loraine Stetter of Murrells Inlet. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren Leah and Rich Stetter from South Carolina and Tyler Stetter of Connecticut and many others that she touched deeply.
Betty was predeceased by brother John Stetter.
All services will be held privately.
