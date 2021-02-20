Betty Carolyn Stephan
JOHNSONVILLE-Betty Carolyn Stephan, 77, passed away Feb. 19 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Horry County Dec. 27, 1943, she was a daughter of the late James Rubin and Alease Johnson Richardson.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Rosella R. Tindal, Lucille R. Ward, James W. Richardson, Carlee Richardson, Harry Joe Richardson and Henry Richardson.
Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, traveling with her husband and gardening, especially growing vegetables. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Stephan is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Ronald W. Stephan; children, Ronald B. Stephan of Johnsonville and Gregory W. Stephan (Kimberly Ann McDowell) of Greenville; siblings, Shirley Richardson Frye of Dog Bluff, Susie Richardson Morris of Conway and Jennifer Richardson Carranza (Victor) of Conway; grandchildren, Jordan A. Stephan and Daniel C. Stephan and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.