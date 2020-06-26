SURFSIDE BEACH—Betty Marie Roberts, 84, passed away June 13 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Jan. 24, 1936, in Richton, Mississippi, to the late Richard Edward and Willie Marie Douglas.
Betty was a member of the Golden Springs Baptist Church in Anniston, Alabama and a member of the Ashton Glenn Bridge Club.
Betty was known to be a strong and determined woman who loved her family and was loved by all who knew her.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brother Sammy Douglas.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles “Quimby” Roberts; daughters Debra Deaton (Allen), Cindy Roberts and Carol Fallon, all of Surfside Beach; grandchildren Kip Deaton (Abbey), Holly Johnson, Wesley Bilyeu, Aubrey Benjamin (Alex), and Caylee Fallon; great-grandchildren Dylan Johnson and Ellarose Deaton; sisters Sue Gardner of Denton, Texas, and Carolyn Pentecost of Dickson, Tennessee, and special family friends for 49 years, Patti and Don Taylor, of Murrells Inlet.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Lower Cape Fear Life Care and Wanda Gainey for their special loving care during Betty’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, Attn: Donations, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
Services will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is serving the family.
