MYRTLE BEACH—Betty Lou Angerer, 86, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away at home March 24.
Graveside services were held March 30 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway.
She was born Dec.1, 1933, in Rexville, Iowa, one of 15 children born to Iowa coal miner Guiseppe “Joseph” and Zella (Fox) Denato.
She was married to Richard Hengl of Iowa for 15 years, and they had five children together.
She was employed at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, for several years while raising her children. She then married Jack Angerer of Iowa, and they worked alongside each other as owners of the Keystone Tavern in Davenport, Iowa, until selling the tavern and retiring.
She enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, going to a casino and playing state lotteries. Her home was always kept immaculate, her lawn was beautiful and she liked to entertain family and friends. Most of all, she loved to cook, bake cakes and take care of and spoil her dog.
Betty was one of a kind and a spitfire who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her beloved Pomeranian fur baby Missy; daughters Sally Swanson, of Surfside Beach and Cindy (Bobby) Cotton, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; sister Mary Lutz, of Iowa; brothers Eddie Denato, of Indiana and Jimmy Denato of Iowa; grandchildren Sonya Catoe (Lee Richards), Randall (Kristen) Swanson Jr., Jason Barber, Daniel Barber, Sara (Nick) Childress, Heather Hengl, Heath Hengl, Heidi Hengl and Hillary Hengl; many great-grandchildren, including Katie Cyganiewicz, Kayla Cyganiewicz, Jason Barber Jr., Lucas Barber, DJ Catoe, Colin Catoe, Jenna Catoe, Jackson Swanson and Nathan Swanson and great-great-grandchild recently born, Jason Barber III.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Chesley “Chet” Hengl; son-in-law Randy Swanson; Richard Hengl and Jack Angerer; sisters Norma, Lena and Bertha and brothers Willie, Johnny, Pete, Quinto, Joe Jr., Ronald, Donald and Robert.
The family wishes memorials be made in her memory to St. Jude Medical or Ark Animal Hospital of Surfside Beach.
