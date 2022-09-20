Betty Lee Caldwell
A Memorial Service for Betty Lee Caldwell, 76, will be held Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. in North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating.
Mrs. Caldwell passed away Sept. 19 at her residence.
Born March 11, 1946 in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John Howard Roach and Dorothy Lucille Roach.
She was predeceased by her parents; and one brother, James Roach.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She loved reading her Bible and was a member of North Conway Baptist Church.
She loved being a volunteer with Compass Care Center and former member of the Military Marine Corps Auxiliary.
Mrs. Caldwell is survived by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Harry J. Caldwell; two sons, Harry Caldwell Jr. (Jessica) and John “Sam” Caldwell (Nicole); two siblings, Margie Baker (Dick) and Jeffery Roach (Dawn); five grandchildren, Jac, James, Jessica and Logan Caldwell and Jorja Furman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Furman; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or a Food Bank of your choice.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
