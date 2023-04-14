Betty Lawrimore
AYNOR-A graveside service for Betty Lawrimore, 86, will be held April 16 at 3 p.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Thad Jacobs officiating.
Betty passed away April 13 in MUSC in Marion.
Born Sept. 6, 1936 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Clifford Todd and Joanna Sellers Todd.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Howard Lawrimore; and one son, Roger Earl Lawimore.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed singing hymns and was devoted to her Christian faith.
Mrs. Lawrimore is survived by her sons, Howard L. Lawimore (Delores), Johnny Wayne Lawimore (Debbie) and Edward Lawimore; daughters, Ann Johnson (Sam) and Brenda Forrest; 14 grandchildren, Tregina, Terry Gene, Michelle, Daniel, Tabitha, Jessica, Jordan, Angel, Chris, Shannon, Samantha, Amy, Quentin and William; many great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends Saturday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., at Watson Funeral Services and again one hour prior to service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
