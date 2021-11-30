Betty Justice-Anderson

Betty Justice-Anderson, 85, of Myrtle Beach, transitioned to Heaven Nov. 27.

Born May 10, 1936 in Stuart, Va., she was the daughter of Walter and Elsie Justice, the youngest and only girl of three children. She was a graduate of Hardin Reynolds Memorial School and worked at J.P. Stevens in Stuart for many years.

She married the late Otis Lawless Jr. in 1954, and by 1959, with the addition of two daughters, they were a family of four.

Betty was a devoted mother who spent the next 26 years in Patrick County Va., mothering her two children and their many friends.

In 1983, she married the love of her life, Jesse Anderson, who is now deceased, and they moved to Myrtle Beach.

This marriage gave her four stepchildren that she loved dearly, the late Nancy Curtis, Christy Bracken, Lynne Butler and Eddie Anderson, along with their children.

She was a member of Oasis of Hope where she loved her church family. Her pastor Jeff Wood and his wife Etta were very special to her.

Betty was an entrepreneur who knew no limits. She and Jesse owned Jesse Anderson Plumbing and Jesse's Home Cooking for many years. She was a licensed real estate agent for several years.

Betty lived life to the fullest. She loved gardening, dancing and cruising, and she always sparkled. She had the gift of hospitality and her home was always open. She loved to laugh and she loved with her whole heart. Betty loved her family and loved the Lord above all.

She was predeceased by her parents; her two husbands; and her two big brothers, James (Choo Choo) and William (Bud) Justice.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughters, Debbie (Bill) Cottrell, and Brenda (Tony) Boothe; her grandchildren, Tanner and Morgan Boothe, Palmer and Kati Cottrell, Ali DeHart and Madison Ferguson, who brought much joy into her life. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren that she loved to play with; and her special friends, Joan, Mike and Sid, who were her Myrtle Beach family.