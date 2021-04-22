Betty L. Johnson
LONGS-Betty L. Johnson, 76, passed away Aug. 10, 2020.
Born Dec. 25, 1943, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late William Hardee Strickland and Mary Ivey Livingston Strickland. Mrs. Johnson worked as a seamstress and retired from CHF Industries. She was a lover of the outdoors and going out to eat with her family and friends.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Strickland; and a sister, Bonnie Faye Strickland Chestnut.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her four children, Barbara Prince Harrelson (Ronnie) of Little River, Johnny Prince (Jessica) of Loris, Ricky Prince of Conway, and Deborah Prince Briggs (Terry) of Missouri; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, CDC regulations, and limited attendance requirements, funeral services will be private. Please contact the family for service information.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Caris Hospice team for its love and care and the Conway Manor caregivers, who became like family.
Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
