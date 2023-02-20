Betty Jo Lilly
Graveside services for Betty Jo Lilly, 74, will be held Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Lilly, wife of Boyce Lilly, passed away Feb. 17 in McLeod Loris Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Born June 1, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Oliver Jenerette Larrimore and Mamie Elizabeth Holden Larrimore. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Douglas Larrimore; and one sister, Faye Smith.
Mrs. Lilly was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church who will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Boyce Lilly, Mrs. Lilly is survived by two sons, Boyce “Skeeter” Lilly (Betty Faye) and Joseph Lilly; four grandchildren, Spencer Lilly, Parker Lilly, Anthony Rabon and Stephanie Crawford; seven great-grandchildren, Eli Lilly, Hunter Lilly, Riley Rabon, Coley Rabon, Ethan Hodge, Emma Hodge and Ella Hodge; five brothers, Dale Larrimore, Levon Larrimore, Burnell Larrimore, BB Larrimore and Kevin Larrimore; three sisters, Jackie Brown, Katie Leviner and Pattie McDowell.
Visitation for Mrs. Lilly will be held Feb. 20 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Lilly’s memory to the Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point St., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, to be donated to the Shriners Hospital.
