GARDEN CITY—Betty Jo Grice, 81, went to be with the Lord March 31 due to a sudden heart attack.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents Noah and Zera Kellis; brother James William Kellis (Little Bill) and grandson Jackson DeMarcus Grice.
She is survived by children Kathy Bullock (Alan), Judy Doby (Mickey), Debbie Godwin and Ricky Grice (Jodi); grandchildren Joseph Godwin Jr. (Kelly), Amber Bullock, Jeremy Godwin, Michael Doby (Nicole), Tyler Bullock, Lauren Caton (Chris), Seth Grice, Zach Grice and Scout Grice; great-grandson Joseph “LJ” Godwin; brother Jerry Kellis (Lynda); aunt Beth Casey (Frank); nieces, nephews and many dear friends that she thought of as family.
Betty Jo was born April 29, 1938, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, to the late Noah and Zera Kellis.
She graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart, Richard.
After she retired from Lubromation in 2000, Betty Jo and Richard moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Garden City to fulfill their dream of living at the beach.
Betty Jo was a loving and devoted wife, mom and maw-maw. She enjoyed spending time with her family and doing things for others.
She loved all sports, especially Duke basketball, but nothing compared to the joy she felt while watching her kids and grandkids play sports.
Betty Jo volunteered with Helping Hands and served on the hospitality committee, greeter committee and on the board of Joy Fellowship at Garden City Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.
Betty Jo loved to visit others, never met a stranger and always saw the best in everyone. She was a caring and loving person who was known as “Mom” to many — truly one of a kind.
She enjoyed being outside, tending to her plants and going on golf cart rides. She also enjoyed music, especially Elvis, and watching Hallmark movies and “The Golden Girls.” Betty Jo loved traveling, but going on cruises with Richard was her favorite.
She was famous for her homemade spaghetti sauce, vegetable soup and fruit “yum-yums.”
Betty Jo was thankful for her salvation, her late husband of 62 years, her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, her church, wonderful friends and family.
A graveside service was held in Charlotte at Charlotte Memorial Gardens on April 9 for immediate family only due to the statewide restrictions.
The family will have a memorial service at Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Avenue, Garden City Beach, when the stay-at- home order has been lifted. Updates will be provided online at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com as they become available.
Memorials in Betty Jo’s honor may be made to Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Avenue, Garden City Beach, SC 29576.
