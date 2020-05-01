NORTH MYRTLE BEACH—Mrs. Betty Jane Hobgood, 87, passed away peacefully on April 19 surrounded by her closest loved ones.
She was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Kemmerer, Wyoming, to the late Lester K. and Alberta (Smith) Thornock.
Survivors include grandchildren Garrett Allen Hobgood (Kimberly), Ashley Hobgood Ellis (Nathan) and Kaley Michelle Hobgood; great-grandchildren Luke Allen Hobgood, Alaina Ryann Ellis and Nolan Charles Ellis and daughter in-law Sonya Callahan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jasper “Jack” Allen Hobgood; son Tim Allen Hobgood; brothers L.R. Thornock, Merrill Thornock and R.L Thornock and sister Velma (Thornock) Ward.
Betty was loved dearly by all who knew her. She was passionate in the kitchen and loved to bake, cook and share her treats with those around her.
She never left the house or room without her handheld Yahtzee, and we will always think of her when we play.
One of her favorite songs to sing, “You Are My Sunshine,” will forever remind us of her and will remain instilled in the hearts of those who were closest to her.
She was a devoted wife, and a wonderful mother and grandmother who touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to the United States Humane Society, a cause that Betty felt strongly about and often donated to herself.
