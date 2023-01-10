Betty H. Duckworth
Betty H. Duckworth, 91, wife of Gerald M. Duckworth, passed away Jan. 8 at her residence following an illness.
Born Feb. 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. Holt and the late Julia Pruitt Holt. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Duckworth was predeceased by one daughter, Julie Johnson.
Mrs. Duckworth is survived by her husband, Gerald M. Duckworth of the home; two sons, Freddie Lanford Jr. (Nancy) and Greg Duckworth (Shannon); two daughters, Susan Lewis (Mike) and Stephanie Stansel (Adam); one son-in-law, Truman Johnson; seven grandchildren, Paulette Johnson (Robert), Rett Johnson (Heather), Beth Lanford Lay (Gordon), Jill Susan Sanford (Shane), Cooper Stansel, Madison Stansel and Avery Stansel; and five great-grandchildren, Maddie Grace Johnson, Conner Everett Johnson, Macy Grier Johnson, Grant Lay and Drew Lay. The family will receive friends Jan. 17 in Johnson Funeral Home from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. No other services are planned at this time.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 28105, www.stjude.org. or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals, www.aspca.org. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
The Duckworth family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.