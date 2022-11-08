Betty Fay Martin
Funeral services for Betty Fay Martin, 75, will be held Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow in Fox Branch Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin passed away Nov. 6 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 29, 1947 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late James Manning Martin and Annie Bell Mitchum Martin.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Jimmy Martin, Billy Joe Martin, Samuel W. Martin, Judy Carolyn Gil and Nancy R. Cook: and a grandchild, Roby Cook.
Betty loved gardening and her flowers, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband, Bill Doyle; children, William S. Cook, Jack Wayne Martin (Melissa) and June Martin Pitt (Lonnie); siblings, Linwood Martin, Eddie Martin, Louise Causey and Joann Mann; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
