PAWLEYS ISLAND—Betty Ethel Merecky, 96, died Nov. 28 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Abington, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late George and Bessie Kerns.
Mrs. Merecky always lived by the motto “May simple joys fill your life.”
She was preceded in death by husbands Horace W. Smith a World War II Army veteran, and Benjamin Merecky, also a World War II Army veteran.
Survivors include daughters Janis Heiser (Lewis) of Pennsylvania and Lydia Barrow of Pawleys Island; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Dec. 2 at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, 9967 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
