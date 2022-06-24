Betty Davis Alred
LORIS-Graveside services for Betty Davis Alred, 78, will be held June 25 at 11 a.m. in North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dwayne Nobles officiating.
Mrs. Alred passed away June 21 surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 5, 1943 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late John Davis Graham and the late Elease Grainger Graham.
Mrs. Alred worked with Coastal Marble and Tile until her retirement.
Survivors include her three grandchildren, Wayon Davis Graham Jr. and his wife Amanda, John Lee Graham and his wife Amanda and Tiffanie Graham of Lumberton, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Wakely Davis Graham, Sawyer Lane Graham and Garrett Graham and his fiancé Molly: one great-great-grandchild, Jack Elliot Walton Graham; and her brothers, Jerry Graham and his wife Judy, Harry Graham and his wife Ethel and Larry Graham and his wife Debbie.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alred was predeceased by her husband, T.C. “Tony” Alred; and son, Wayon Davis Graham Sr.
Please sign Mrs. Alred’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
