Betty J. Collier
A graveside service for Betty J. Collier, 85, will be held April 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Tereyl Prosser officiating.
Mrs. Collier passed away April 16.
She was born in Conway a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Vause and the late Carrie Vause. She was a devoted Christian and an active member of First United Methodist Church of Conway for many years.
Mrs. Collier worked with the Horry County Clerk of Court for more than 20 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was known as “Mema” to everyone.
She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, playing “I Spy” with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching “Stories” and Dancing with the Stars on TV. Mrs. Collier also loved flowers and birds.
She was predeceased by her first husband, William Jordan Jr.; her second husband, Howard N. Collier; one son, William Stephen “Steve” Jordan; one granddaughter, Charity Michelle Cooper; and four sisters, Carrie Geanette Vause, Shirley Stalvey, Vivian Singleton and Deloris Roberts.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam Cooper (Mike) of Conway; one grandson, Fred Ryan Harrelson of Conway; two great-grandsons, Hunter Harrelson of Aynor and Chase Harrelson of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
