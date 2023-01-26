Betty C. Penney
The family of Betty C. Penney, 91, will receive friends Feb. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Betty left this world peacefully Jan. 24 with her faithful son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Carolyn Causey, by her side. We know she is rejoicing in heaven with her new body as she struggled with this earthly one in the latter years of her life.
Born in Conway on Sept. 19, 1931, she was a daughter of Willie and Mildred Causey.
In her early days, she worked in a curtain factory, along with many other jobs, to support her three boys. She always had a flair for decorating and design with everything in its proper place. She and her husband, Sherwood, were owner/operators in the motel business in Myrtle Beach. In her later years, she enjoyed many cruises with her late husband, Tom.
Betty is preceded in death by her 12 siblings; husbands, Clifford Causey, Sherwood Holmes and Tom Penney; two of her sons, Joey and Russell Causey; daughter-in-law, Brenda Causey; and her grandson, Joey Causey Jr.
Betty is survived by her son, Rodney Causey (Carolyn) of Conway; four granddaughters, Suzanne Arnold (Jon) of Clemmons, NC, Amy Fields (Steve) of Conway, Angel Sanbower Scott) of Myrtle Beach and Betty Ann Causey of Conway; daughter-in-law, Joanne Causey; five great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Barbara Owenby (Butch) of Hendersonville, NC.
We will greatly miss her love for us, and the wisdom she always shared in her gentle, understanding way.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
