Bethany Otten

Funeral services for Bethany Otten, 48, will be held Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in Ekklesia Christian Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Otten, wife of David Otten, passed away Nov. 4 following complications of COVID-19.

Born June 4, 1973, she was a daughter of Larry S. LeMaster (Mary) and Barbara Phillips LeMaster.

Mrs. Otten was a faithful member of Ekklesia Christian Church where she loved to worship the Lord. She was a loving mother, wife and daughter.

Mrs. Otten never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with everyone she met. She was a professional Nanny for more than twenty years.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Otten is survived by one stepdaughter, Kayla Hurtado (Nicholas); one brother, Brandon C. LeMaster; one stepsister, Ann Stengel (T.J.); and her loving father-in-law and mother-in-law, David F. and Gail M. Otten.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. at the church.

