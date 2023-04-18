Bessie L. Wiley Haar Adkins
Bessie L. Wiley Haar Adkins, 97, passed to her heavenly home April 12 to be reunited with family and friends who have gone before.
She was next to the youngest of twelve children born to Merida “Bud” Wiley and Carrie Stapleton Wiley of Paintsville, Ky. She was their last surviving child.
She resided in Loris for the last twenty years with her daughter Lorene H Wright-Thompson. She retired from Big Sandy Community & Technical College, Paintsville, Ky., after 25 years of service. Her joy and desires were being with her children, grands and great-grands.
She is survived by her five children, Merida Lorene H. Wright-Thompson of Loris; Fred Haar, Wilmore, Ky,; Linda H Mayo (Lanny) Kaufman of Texas, Becky H. Brinkley (Raymond) Suffolk, Va., and Millie Haar of Frisco, Texas; four grandchildren, Doug Sammons (Sylvia) of Houston, Texas, David Sammons (Tiffanie) of Mishawaka, Ind., Fred Haar of Lexington, Ky., and Delisa James of Lexington, Ky.; and five great-grand children.
She was a member of Loris First Baptist Church.
The family wants to offer its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Loris Rehab & Nursing staff and Dr. T. Chuck Mills for the excellent care given.
She will be laid to rest near her parents in the Gambill Cemetery in Thelma, Ky.
Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., will be in charge of the arrangements.
