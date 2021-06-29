Bertie Rae Stevens Gause
LORIS-Funeral services for Bertie Rae Stevens Gause, 86, will be held June 30 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel, following visitation, with Dr. Winferd Holt officiating. Committal services will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Gause passed away June 28 at her home in Loris.
Born Aug. 24, 1934 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Bert Stevens and the late Doretha Sarvis Stevens. Mrs. Bertie was a devout Christian and longtime member of Loris First Baptist Church.
She owned and operated Bertie’s Styles of Distinction until her retirement. She loved flowers and spending time at her beach house in Cherry Grove rocking on the porch, but will be most remembered for her tremendous love of people and her tireless devotion to her family as “Mema”, aunt, sister, and friend.
Survivors include her two grandchildren, Shea Gause Johnson and her husband Ashley of Galivants Ferry and Steven Gause of Greenwood; three great-grandchildren, Brentlie Johnson, Aubrey Johnson and Sampson Gause; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and caregivers.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gause was predeceased by her husband, Willis D. Gause; son, Rex Gause and his wife Cynthia; daughter, Jan Gause; three brothers, Norman Stevens, Lester Stevens and Edgar Stevens; and three sisters, Isla Cox, Luttie Todd and Mary Gertrude Stevens Holmes
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m-3 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
