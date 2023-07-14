Bernice Hardee
Funeral services for Bernice Hardee, 94, will be held July 16 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardee passed away July 13 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 3, 1928 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Durham Hardee and Grace Larrimore Hardee. Mrs. Hardee loved her church and was a longstanding member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She also loved fishing, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, and working in her yard.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Hardee was predeceased by her husband, William Edward “Peanut” Hardee; and three siblings, Lloyd Hardee, Warford Hardee (Bonnie) and Mildred Pellegrino (Joe).
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy Bell (Bill); two grandsons, Brian Hughes (Sarah) and Kyle Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Skylar Hughes; a sister-in-law, Jean Hardee; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening at the funeral home from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.