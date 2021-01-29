Bernice Chestnut
Bernice B. Chestnut of Highland City, Fla., passed away Jan. 14.
Bernice was born in Conway to Ozzie Van Bryant and Della L. Bryant on July 24, 1930.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Hal Chestnut; her brother, Michael V. Bryant; her sister, Irene B. Modrall; and her brother, Neal Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Chestnut of Bartow, Fla.; her granddaughter, Sara McKinley of Bartow, Fla.; and her grandson, Sam McKinley of Bartow, Fla.; sister, Jean Kennedy of Myrtle Beach; sister, Annette Byrd (Dick) of Myrtle Beach; brother, Wayne Bryant of Conway; sister, Sylvia Benson (Francis) of Columbia; brother, Pat Bryant (Sandi) of Swansboro, N.C.; sister, Debbie Collins of Swansboro, N.C.; several nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.
Bernice was known mostly for her unending love of her family members and friends that she held close to her heart. To know her was to love her. May she rest in peace until we see her again.
