MYRTLE BEACH—Bernard Edward Bone, 82, was promoted to glory Dec. 25 from his home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1937, and raised in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, the son of William G. and Reda L. (Lang) Bone.
Bernard graduated from the school for officer training in 1958, and served 44 years in ministry with his wife as a Salvation Army officer in the USA Eastern Territory.
He was preceded in death by wife Carol Diane (Houck) Bone, two sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include sister June Soper; daughters Karen (Robert) Bender and Lori (Bobby) Coles; son Kevin (Shane) Bone; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 500, Conway, SC 29528.
A memorial service was held Dec. 29 at The Salvation Army in Conway.
